Man arrested in connection to road rage shooting in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man was arrested Friday in connection to an alleged road-rage-related shooting.

At around noon Friday, 62-year-old David Sundt was taken into custody after he got involved in a verbal argument with another person over a traffic incident near the intersection of Wilcox Driver and Park Court.

During the altercation, Sierra Vista Police Department said Sundt reportedly took out and a knife and attempted to pull the driver out of his vehicle. In response, SVPD said the driver allegedly struck Sundt with the open driver's side door, knocking the 62-year-old to the ground and attempted to drive away.

Sundt then brandished a revolver and fired it six times at the vehicle, striking it several times. SVPD said the shooting also reportedly caused another vehicle to crash into a light pole on Wilcox Drive, citing that it occurred when that driver was "attempting to back out of the direction of gunfire."

That collision reportedly caused damage to both the vehicle and the pole.

Sundt was booked into Cochise County Jail on charges including six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 520-452-7500.