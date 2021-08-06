AZ Game and Fish seek arrest in animal cruelty incident

Warning: The content of this story and its photos may be graphic for some readers.

TUCSON (KVOA) - A baby raccoon was recently found with serious injuries, and Arizona Game and Fish is on the hunt for the person responsible.

Arizona Game and Fish would like to know what motivated someone to do something so despicable.

Officials say a 6-month-old female raccoon was recovered Tuesday by Arizona Game and Fish and Pima Animal Care Center.

The raccoon was found outside a business near Valencia Road with its limbs and snout ducted-taped together, leaving the animal unable to move. AZGF explained that the raccoon was extremely dehydrated and had been there for at least three days.

"It was relatively immobile because its legs were bound, its snout was bound, it was virtually helpless the way it was…apparently left to die that way," Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish said.

Officials are seeking information regarding an arrest in this case of extreme animal cruelty. AZGF made it clear that this act of animal cruelty could result in a penalty of 6 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The raccoon is now on the road to recovery at the Tucson Wildlife Center, however, officials explain that she is very traumatized.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call 1-800-352-0700.