13-year-old TUSD student dead, suspect arrested in double-shooting on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson Unified School District seventh-grader has died in connection to Thursday's shooting on the east side that resulted in two deaths, Tucson Police Department released Friday afternoon.

At around 8:44 p.m. Thursday, 13-year-old Avointae Sices and 34-year-old Jamarr Jones were shot at a residence near the 8000 block of East Sundew Drive after a verbal confrontation reportedly took place between the residents of the home and 25-year-old Lorenzo Crowder.

According to TPD, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old also died shortly after he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said Crowder initially fled the scene when the other residents contacted 911 to report the shooting. However, the 25-year-old was taken into custody after he returned to the home while investigators were still processing the scene.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Crowder was in a domestic relationship with at least one of the residents. He was booked into Pima County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.

Later on Friday, Dietz K-8 School Principal Jesus Vasquez sent a letter to his school's community, informing them of Sices passing.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that I inform you of the death of one of our students Avointae Sices," Vazquez said. "I want to let you know that Dietz administrative team has been working with TUSD Leadership and the Coordinator of TUSD Counseling to ensure that we provide every means of support and assistance to all the students, along with our staff. Our counselors are available to help staff and any student who is struggling with death or other issues that may surface."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call 88-CRIME.