UArizona baseball players charged in midtown assault

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the Arizona baseball players who were named as suspects in May 30's midtown assault case was arraigned and charged in connection to the incident on Thursday, almost a month after he was drafted into the MLB.

Back on June 11, UArizona announced that its baseball program's relief pitchers, Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were suspended ahead of the NCAA Tucson Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament against Ole Miss.

While the program initially released that the two were suspended due to a violation of the student code conduct during an off-campus incident, Abshier and Luna remained sidelined through the series against Ole Miss - winning the round 2-1 - and the College World Series, where the Wildcats fell to both Vanderbilt and Stanford.

After News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo dug deeper into the case, Tucson Police Department confirmed that the two were suspects in an assault incident that took place on May 30 at The Mark Tucson, an off-campus student housing facility at 55 N. Park Ave. near Broadway Boulevard. Officials say the assault was caught on camera almost two weeks before Abshier and Luna were suspended from the team.

According to court documents obtained by News 4 Tucson on Thursday, Luna appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with aggravated assault.

Despite being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft with 275th pick on July 12, court officials said he appeared in person.

Authorities said the 22-year-old "was released on his own recognizance and is permitted to travel out of state for work purposes."

Abshier, on the other hand, was arraigned and charged for aggravated assault in connection to the case on on July 22.

Both individuals are set to appear in court again on Sept. 8.