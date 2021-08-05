Oregon high school custodian planning mass casualty event

MEDFORD, Ore. (NBC) - Police in Oregon arrested a man on Wednesday that they believed was planning a potentially catastrophic event.

According to officials, 24-year-old Kristopher Clay came to a Medford, Oregon police station lobby asking to speak with an officer. There, he told the officer he was having homicidal thoughts with plans to kill a lot of people.

Clay was taken to a behavioral health facility for evaluation.

An investigation found ammunition, firearms, tactical gear and written materials in various places across the county.

Clay was employed as a custodian at a local high school but a sweep of the building didn't turn up any threats, according to school officials.

Clay was arrested Wednesday and faces numerous charges including attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.