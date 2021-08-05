Skip to Content

2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs

PHOENIX (AP) — Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on. Ducey’s office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Conger will head to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign for governor.

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey’s staff since he took office in 2015. Ducey was re-elected in 2018 to a second term and term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

Daniel Ruiz was named Ducey’s next chief of staff, the governor’s top aide. Ruiz was previously the chief operating officer.

Associated Press

