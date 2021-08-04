Workers help find $25K that was accidentally thrown away in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH. (CNN) - Isn't it just a terrible feeling when you accidentally throw away something really important or valuable?

Well, imagine this.

A family in Ohio was cleaning up their grandmother's house last week when they accidentally threw away an envelope containing $25,000 in cash.

So, how did the workers at the waste collection agency jumped into action to help find the money?

Six days a week Republic Services trucks dump 4,500 tons of trash into a landfill in Oberlin.

"Trucks coming in from every direction, downtown Cleveland, all the way to Vermillion Dumping Garbage," Republic Services Operations Supervisor Gary Capan said.

Last Wednesday started out no differently.

Until Republic Services Operation Supervisor Gary Capan says they got a frantic call from one of their customers saying she lost something important in the garbage.

"It turned out to be $25,000," Capan said.

And you'll never believe how she and her family lost it.

"They were cleaning out their house for their grandmother, and they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw out all the garbage, grabbed all the freezer stuff put in a bag, and then the grandma was like 'hey, there's an envelope with $25,000 in there, don't lose that.' And she's like 'grandma, I already lost that like it's in the garbage,'" Capan added.

Capan says they immediately got to work to find the missing money.

"One team was trying to track down the driver and find out exactly what his location was and if he made it to the landfill yet," Capan added.

Because once trash hits the landfill it's game over.

"What happens when they get to the landfill is, they will come in, they'll drop off their load of garbage, the bulldozers will immediately start smoothing it out," Capan said. "If it got dropped there, there's no finding it anymore."

Capan and his team made arrangements to have the truck driver drop off his load at this recycling center in Oberlin.

That load was about half the size of this 12-ton pile.

As soon as it was dumped out it was all hands on deck to find that cash.

"I told the girls, if it's in there, we'll find it for you because they were pretty upset," Recycling Center Operations Manager Dan Schoewe said.

Schoewe was one of the 10 workers who jumped in to search for the money and was the lucky one who spotted the bag.

"Couldn't believe it took 10 minutes and actually, I said, man, it looks just like that, pulled it off, opened it up and there was the package inside with the money in it," Schoewe said. "They were so happy, they were tearing up."

Fast action and incredible teamwork resulting in a happy ending for this family.

"Makes us feel good here," Capan added. "Made myself feel good I was like, yeah, that's awesome. What a great story, and we're just glad to help."