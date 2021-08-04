Vail middle schoolers use art to show off math skills

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the new school year began, a couple of Vail students displayed works of art along with demonstrating their understanding of classroom content.

Students from Rincon Vista Middle School use sidewalk chalk to display geometric designs inspired by content from their Honors Geometry class.

By using math, the students create shapes of various sizes and colors.

As students return to in-person learning, Vail Unified School District officials say hands-on activities

such as art help the students retain new information and bring positivity to the classroom.

Through these sidewalk designs, the student's love for learning is brought to life to the middle school campus.

