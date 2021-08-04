US border agents to begin using body cameras after years of testing

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have started using body cameras.

An initial group of agents has been equipped with the cameras, which will be deployed in phases.

CBP's effort to use the technology started in 2014, after an Obama-era review of the agency's use-of-force incidents.

The roll-out of cameras will start along the nation's southern and northern borders, followed by certain ports of entry.

CBP employs roughly 45,000 agents and officers.

The agency expects to deploy about six thousand cameras by the end of the year.