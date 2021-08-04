Ulta Beauty mini-shops coming to Target

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CNN) - A beauty store brand is teaming up with a big-box retailer.

Target announced it's joining forces with Ulta Beauty to bring mini-shops into Target locations.

The shop-in-shop concept will be located near the existing Target beauty section and will feature more than 50 cosmetic brands.

The joint venture, called Ulta Beauty at Target, launches this month in more than 100 Target stores and online at target.com.

The plans will then be expanded to a total of 800 target locations in the future.