Three people rescued from eastside wash after driver disregards signs and barrier

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people were rescued from an eastside wash Monday night after a rideshare driver entered a running wash.

It happened in Bonanza Wash, just off Tanque Verde Road.

Jim Oien, a neighbor, said a couple had taken a rideshare home from the airport. It had rained and the wash was running several feet deep.

The driver entered the wash, despite the couple suggesting an alternate route.

"Next thing you know, he gets stuck and he gets high centered on the sandbar submerged," Oien said. "Then his car starts to float. So then, the driver of this particular car bails out the window of the car, leaving his passengers in the backseat."

The couple's car was carried about 200 yards down the wash, where it got stuck and they were able to escape.

The neighborhood is in a flood plain.

Jim Truran has lived in the area for 18 years and says it's the first swift-water rescue he has seen in the area.

"Each season, winter and summer rains, the city does put up barricades with flashing lights before and after the wash," he said.

Warning signs and barricades with flashing lights are placed at both sides of the wash.

However, Oien wants the county to do more.

"You put a post in the wash saying 'feet of water,'" he said. "There's one at the Stone Avenue underpass."

"We're very hesitant to put out those depth markers because we don't want to give someone the assumption there's only one foot of water," Joseph Cuffari, program manager with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District said. "I can drive through this, hey I'm in a big truck. There's only two feet of water. I can drive through this."

Cuffari suggests residents register for MY ALERTS, which notifies residents of flooding hazards in their neighborhood.