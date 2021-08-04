Mistaken identity leaves man locked up for years in Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI. (CNN) - A man is finally free after being wrongfully identified as a criminal by police, which led to a two and a half year stay in the Hawaii State mental hospital.

Advocates say state officials tried to cover it up.

Thomas Castleberry, 49, is a convicted drug user, car thief and burglar. He's been in prisons in Honolulu, Arizona and Alaska.

Joshua Spriestersbach, 50, was the man who was wrongly identified as Castleberry and booked for his warrant. It appears no one bothered to compare the pictures or fingerprints when they booked Spriestersbach.

"The real Thomas Castleberry had been arrested in 2006, he had been booked in OCCC in 2006," said Ken Lawson of the Hawaii Innocence Project. "He had been fingerprinted by the police in 2006 he'd been photographed by the police in 2006. They had the real Thomas Castleberry's identification fingerprints and photograph online."

When Spriestersbach kept denying he was Castleberry in court he was deemed delusional and committed to the state hospital. They forcibly injected him with drugs.

"Anytime he refused to comply with a requirement that Thomas Castleberry had he was injected with an antipsychotic," Spriestersbach's sister, Vedanta Griffith, said. "Anytime he asserted that he was Joshua Spriestersbach and not Thomas Castleberry he was punished for trying to stand up and assert who he was."

His sister says the family had been looking for him for years while he was locked up under a different name. They thought he was dead.

It took two and a half years before the state admitted he was telling the truth.

A closed hearing in the judges chambers resulted in his immediate release,

With just 50 cents in his pocket, he found his way back to his safe haven.

However, the court records still don't acknowledge the error to clearly state that he is not Thomas Castleberry.

"Nothing's done," Lawson said. "It's just quietly swept under the rug. We gonna set the record straight, we don't put on the entry, guess what we got this wrong can you please correct the record."

The Hawaii Innocence Project has filed a petition to have the court records changed.

Spriestersbach has moved back to his sister's home in Vermont, but he does not leave her property.

"Afraid that if there's any incident where law enforcement is around, that he might be taken and taken away," Griffith said. "So he's pretty apprehensive about being anywhere where there might be law enforcement."

No date has been set for a hearing on the petition submitted by the Hawaii Innocence Project.