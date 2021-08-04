Baby Racoon found with duct-taped legs, snout

Warning: The content of this story may be graphic for some readers.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish Department found a young raccoon Wednesday in south Tucson in a condition no animal should be in.

According to a tweet shared by AZ Game and Fish, a baby raccoon was found abandoned with its legs and snout duct-taped. The department, alongside Pima Animal Care Center and Tucson police, found the raccoon at Wieding Road near Valencia Road.

Reports detail that the raccoon had been in that state for up to three days.

Tucson Wildlife has taken in the raccoon and is tending to its wounds.

Baby raccoon found abandoned, w/duct taped legs & snout, today at Valencia & Wieding roads by @azgfdTucson, @PimaAnimalCare & @tucsonpd. There up to three days. Being treated now @TucsonWildlife. Info leading to animal cruelty charges sought. Call 623-236-7201 or 520-724-6900 x4 pic.twitter.com/ajpSCKNn3o — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) August 5, 2021

AZGFD is asking the community to come forward with information regarding this incident of animal cruelty. You are urged to call 623-326-7201.