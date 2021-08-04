At least 10 dead, more than a dozen injured in Texas crash

ENCINO, TX. (NBC) - A van carrying 29 passengers, believed to be migrants, crashed on a South Texas highway, killing 10, including the driver and seriously injuring 20 others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Officials say the van, designed to hold about 15 passengers, was speeding when it failed to make a curve and crashed into a metal utility pole.

An investigation is underway to determine where the van originated and to confirm the identities of the victims.

Authorities are working with the Mexican Consulate.

"As of right now, it looks like undocumented immigrants, but right now we're trying to id everybody, and then we're going to have to also go through the Mexican Consulate to confirm if they are from out of the country or not," Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"They were traveling at a speedway too fast to try to maneuver that curve and went into the metal utility pole," Brandley added. "It's unusual to have a crash or a fatality crash take place with this many deceased."