12-year-old sought after running away from Show Low home

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 12-year-old is sought after she reportedly ran away from her home in Show Low early Wednesday morning.

According to SLPD, 12-year-old Madison Potter was last seen leaving her residence at Summer’s Place Apartments at 4 a.m. on Aug. 4.

She has expressed intentions of harming herself.

Madison was described as a white female with black/red hair and blue eyes, that weighs 100 pounds and is five feet, four inches tall. She was last seen wearing all black clothing along with a pink and black

camo backpack.

If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact SLPD at 928-537-4365.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.