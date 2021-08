PHOENIX (KVOA) - It's National Watermelon Day and the animals at a Phoenix aquarium are celebrating with a couple of treats.

The stingrays, turtles and fish at Sealife Arizona Aquarium all enjoyed a couple of slices as well as a hollowed-out watermelon to play with.

The aquarium says the fruit is not only safe for the sealife to eat.. But also acts as a fun enrichment activity to keep the animals busy.