Tucson City Council primary election results are in

Tucson City Council primary election results are inUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson released the unofficial 2021 primary election results Tuesday.
According to the results, there were a total of 21,410 ballots cast.
According to the Tucson City Clerk's Office, voter turnout was around 22%.
The results show in Ward 3, Democrat Kevin Dahl has beaten fellow Democrat Juan Francisco Padres with a total of 59% of the votes to Juan Francisco's 40% votes.
Democratic Council Member, Richard Fimbres, incumbent, in Ward 5 was running unopposed and will be on the November ballot.
Ward 6, Steve Kozachick will look for a fourth term after beating Miranda Schubert and Andres Portela with a total of 57% of the votes.
Republican Alan Harwell Jr. in Ward 3 was a write-in candidate and had a total of 34% of the votes.
For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.