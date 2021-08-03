Tucson City Council primary election results are in

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson released the unofficial 2021 primary election results Tuesday.

According to the results, there were a total of 21,410 ballots cast.

According to the Tucson City Clerk's Office, voter turnout was around 22%.

The results show in Ward 3, Democrat Kevin Dahl has beaten fellow Democrat Juan Francisco Padres with a total of 59% of the votes to Juan Francisco's 40% votes.

Democratic Council Member, Richard Fimbres, incumbent, in Ward 5 was running unopposed and will be on the November ballot.

Ward 6, Steve Kozachick will look for a fourth term after beating Miranda Schubert and Andres Portela with a total of 57% of the votes.

Republican Alan Harwell Jr. in Ward 3 was a write-in candidate and had a total of 34% of the votes.

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.