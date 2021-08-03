Shelter extends dog adoption special through Aug. 31

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center has extended its Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special through August 31.

As the shelter's busy summer season continues to stretch its capacity, the shelter has reduced the dog adoption fee from $75 to $50.

The summer adoption special includes sterilization, a complete physical exam, the first set of vaccinations, a city dog license and a microchip implant at no additional charge.

“Summer is always a busy time for us and we currently have a great variety of dogs waiting to find loving homes,” said Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia.

Families are also welcome to foster dogs however, they must first fill out an application, provide proof of rabies vaccinations for any pets already in their home and allow staff to ensure the foster animal will be a good match in their home. Foster families will be provided with food and supplies from the shelter while foster animals are in their care.

Though the shelter resumed owner turn-ins after briefly suspending them in July, owners are encouraged to postpone turn-ins if at all possible while the shelter finds good homes for the many cats and dogs already in their care.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, located at 6799 E. Highway 90 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at 520 458-4151.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.