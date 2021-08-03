Red Cross in need of blood, platelet donations amid emergency shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage and is in emergency need of donations, the organization said.

The nonprofit said it needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand.

"Compared to this time last year, we're distributing 12 percent more blood products than we were last year," said Southern Arizona Executive Director Courtney Slanaker. "The only way we can meet that need is through generous donors here in southern Arizona and across the country."

Slanaker said it is normal to see a dip in donations during the summer but the increase of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries following lifted restrictions has increased hospital demand.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Amy Ihrke.

Ihrke, who's been donating blood regularly for the past few years, said it is one of the easiest ways to save a life.

"If I was in that situation and needed blood, I would hope that there would be blood available that other people had donated," she said. "To not really have to do anything just to give a little bit of blood. That's why I do it, it's so easy and it's just an amazing feeling to be able to help someone else that really needs it."

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15

Pima County

Green Valley

8/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Walgreens, 375 W. Continental Road

8/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Silver Springs Senior Living Community, 500 West Camino Encanto

Oro Valley

8/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oro Valley Community Center, 11000 N. La Canada Drive

8/10/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Rd.

8/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran, 11575 N. First Avenue

Sahuarita

8/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., LDS Sahuarita Stake Center, 16275 S Starlight View Ln

Tucson

8/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Keller Williams Southern Arizona-Kolb La Playa, 1849 N. Kolb Road, Suite 101

8/3/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Keller Williams Realty, 1745 E. River Rd.

8/4/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Caterpillar Tucson, 875 W Cushing St.

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/5/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Texas Instruments, 251 S. Williams Blvd.

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Foothills Mall, 7354 N La Cholla Blvd.

8/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bookmans, 3733 W. Ina Rd.

8/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/8/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2450 E. Fort Lowell Rd.

8/8/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd

8/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 1950 W. Irvington Place

8/9/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oro Valley Country Club, 300 W Greenock Dr.

8/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Carondelet Saint Joseph's Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot Rd.

8/10/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., LDS Tucson East Stake, 6901 E. Kenyon Dr.

8/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tucson Jewish Community Center North Parking Lot, 3800 E. River Rd

8/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., LDS Tucson North Stake, 939 W. Chapala Drive

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chapman Honda Tucson, 4426 E. 22nd Street

8/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

8/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Golder Ranch Fire District, 1175 W Magee Rd

8/12/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

8/13/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., CAID Industries, 6220 S. Tucson Blvd.

Vail

8/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Vail American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd

_______________

Cochise County

Bisbee

8/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bisbee Community, 300 Collins Rd

Douglas

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Elks Lodge 0955 Douglas, 650 E. 10th St.

Sierra Vista

8/1/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Calvary Chapel Sierra Vista, 1155 E Wilcox Dr

8/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Dr

8/6/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sierra Vista Mall, 2200 El Mercado Loop

8/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walgreens, 1950 E. Fry Blvd

8/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., CCHCI, 155 Calle Portal, Suite 700

Tombstone

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tombstone American Legion Hall, 215 E. Allen St.

Graham

Safford

8/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LDS Safford 20th Street Chapel, 303 W. 20th St.

8/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Gila Valley, 805 S. 7th Ave