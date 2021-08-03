Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries. A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center just steps from the Pentagon building.