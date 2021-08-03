Local rescue helps abandoned tortoises find forever home

TUCSON (KVOA) - Andersen Turtle Rescue is now providing forever homes for their newly rescued desert tortoises.

The tortoises rescued by ATR range in age and size, but on average, can live up to 100 years old. They can offer the same companionship and personality that dogs, cats, and birds would but for a much longer span of time.

Prospective tortoise adopters should have a securely enclosed yard, a separate enclosure or burrow to protect the tortoise from potential hazards, an enclosed area for appropriate shelter from Arizona’s extreme summer heat, and a place for brumation, an activity similar to hibernation, during the winter months.

The rescued tortoises must be kept away from the wild because they cannot survive on their own and they can also pose a danger to other desert tortoises. Many diseases common to captive tortoises are highly contagious and could easily cause severe damage to the wild tortoise population.

The tortoises rescued by ATR were all abandoned by their owners for various reasons including moving, aging or, in some unfortunate cases, owners passing away.

