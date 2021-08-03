Lawmaker seeks probe after Maricopa County rejects subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — A top Arizona lawmaker has asked the state attorney general to investigate whether Maricopa County is breaking the law by refusing to comply with subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election.

Senate Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli filed his complaint Tuesday under a 5-year-old law that allows any lawmaker to demand an investigation of “any ordinance, regulation, order or other official action” taken by a local government that may conflict with state law. If the attorney general finds a violation, the county could face a loss of funding if the problem isn't rectified.

The county's Republican-controlled Board of Supervisors has been at increasingly tense odds with Senate GOP leaders who ordered a review of the 2020 election.