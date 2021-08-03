Impairment factor in pedestrian-involved crash that left 1 dead on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is dead after she reportedly was struck by a vehicle on the south side Saturday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., an adult female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene in connection to a collision involving a brown 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon near the 300 block of West Valencia Road near Interstate 19.

After further investigation, Tucson Police Department determined that the Dodge reportedly struck the woman after she allegedly entered the lane of travel when it was traveling westbound on Valencia Road. TPD also said "the street lights along the roadway were operational at the time" of the crash.

In addition, police said the driver was reportedly impaired at the time of the collision.

The women's identity will be released once the next of kin is notified of her passing.

The investigation is ongoing.

No citations or charges have been filed in connection to the incident at this time.

