Border Patrol agent killed in head-on crash in Arizona identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The U.S. Border Patrol agent who was killed in Saturday's head-on crash in southern Arizona was identified Tuesday afternoon.

According to Border Patrol Chief John Modlin, agent Daniel P. Cox died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on State Route 86 near Sells, Ariz. at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials initially reported that Cox and the driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as a U.S. citizen, were pronounced deceased after multiple emergency agencies including a life flight arrived at the scene.

Modlin said Cox was a BORSTAR Supervisory Border Patrol agent who has been on the force for 24 years.

Details surrounding the crash are still limited at this time.

