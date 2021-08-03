Biden calls on Gov. Cuomo to resign after reports of sexual harassment

NEW YORK (NBC) - President Joe Biden is calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, following a report alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

The president, speaking to reporters from the east room, following his remarks on the coronavirus pandemic, joining a growing wave of demands for Gov. Cuomo's resignation.

During the meeting, Biden was asked if he will call on Cuomo to resign given the investigators said the 11 women were credible.

"I stand by that statement," Biden responded.

The reporter then asked Biden, "if [Cuomo] doesn't resign, do you believe he should be impeached and removed from office?"

"Let's take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact. I've not read all that data," Biden stated.

"Look, I'm not going to flyspeck this, I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent but apparently the Attorney General decided there were things that weren't," the president added.

The New York Attorney general's report comes after a five-month independent investigation, following accusations lodged against the prominent democrat.

Gov. Cuomo denies the findings and vows to continue in his job.