AMR EMT injured in mass shooting on south side on the road to recovery

TUCSON (KVOA) - The American Medical Response EMT who was shot in the chest and arm in connection to the mass shootings that occurred on Tucson's south side on July 18 shared a message to the public for the first time since she was hospitalized.

On July 18, AMR EMT Cassandra Moreno and fellow EMT Jacob Dindinger were transported to the hospital after an armed man, later identified as Leslie Scarlett, opened fire at their ambulance while the two were responding to an unrelated medical incident near the Quincy Douglas Center, on 36th Street near South Kino Parkway.

Police initially reported that Dindiger was shot in the head, while Moreno was shot in the chest and arm in connection to the shooting. Dindiger, who was identified to be 20 years old at the time of the incident, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

On Tuesday, AMR Southern Arizona took to Facebook to share a message from Moreno about the incident.

"My family and I would like to thank all of those supporting me in my recovery. Though I am not ready to speak publicly, please know we greatly appreciate all the outpouring of support, warm thoughts and concerns," Moreno said in the post. "Thank you to AMR and other agencies who are going above and beyond. Thank you to all those involved in both mine and Jake's care … from the two citizens who ran immediately to render us aid, the 911 dispatcher, the paramedics, the doctors and nurses at Banner, and to the police officers who risked their lives to prevent and protect our community from further devastation. My deepest condolences to Jake's family and all those affected by this tragedy. I am not yet prepared to grieve and thank you for respecting mine and my family's need for privacy as I tried to begin the long road to recovery.

A related shooting at the scene of a nearby house fire resulted in the death of a bystander, later identified as Cory Saunders. A Tucson Fire Department captain and another bystander were also injured in that incident. Both of those individuals have since been released from the hospital.

On July 22, Scarlett succumbed to injuries sustained in a gunfire exchange with a Tucson Police Department officer in connection to both shootings. On Tuesday, Pima County Attorney's Office announced that the shooting was justified under law.