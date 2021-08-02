Tucson doctors stress vaccines as COVID-19 cases surge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Doctors worry this third COVID-19 wave in our state is just beginning.

"The ICUs are getting full for sure and the patients that are filling up the ICUs are patients who are not vaccinated and patients who are often younger than the patients we've been treated over the last year and a half," Dr. Christian Moher at Escalera Health said.

Now, the more contagious Delta variant is spreading throughout the country.

Dr. Sudha Nagalingam, an infectious disease specialist with El Rio Health says even though vaccinated people have a much lower chance of contracting the variant, they can still become infected, carry and spread the virus.

"Those folks have the same amount of viral load compared to someone who's unvaccinated," Dr. Nagalingam said. "So, you can be spreading it even if you're vaccinated if you have the delta strain and that's the worry."

More than half of eligible Arizonans have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on both Saturday and Sunday. More than 1,800 were reported Monday.

Almost a year and a half after the first Coronavirus case was found in Pima County, the latest case numbers suggest the pandemic is far from under control.

"I think I'm still a bit stunned honestly," Nagalingam said. "It's been a really rough last 2020, people lost their homes, their jobs, people were not able to see family for a year so the vaccine felt like the golden ticket. We know this is such a lethal disease. To be able to deny it or decline it, sometimes I still struggle to get my mind wrapped around that."