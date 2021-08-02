Skip to Content

Third DC police officer dies from suicide after Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A Washington DC police officer, who protected the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6 has taken his own life.

Department authorities report that the body of Officer Gunther Hashida was found inside of his home Thursday.

Officials say Hashida served on the emergency response team within the 'special operations' division of the metropolitan police.

He is the third officer attacked during the insurrection to die from a self-inflicted wound.

The Justice Department has charged more than 550 people in connection with the insurrection.

The attack is also at the center of a high-profile house select committee investigation.

