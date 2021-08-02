TFD preform swift water rescue at Tanque Verde Wash, save three

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Tucson Fire Department responded to the Tanque Verde Wash due to reports of three who got caught in the waters.

According to a tweet shared by TFD, all of the victims were safely removed from the water.

WATER RESCUE 💦 #TucsonFire is performing a swift water rescue on the Tanque Verde Wash near Bonanza Avenue. #TFD is working to get 3 victims to safety pic.twitter.com/cYapWwDOTR — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 3, 2021

Apparently, one of the victims was hanging on to a tree before finding a safe area with the assistance of TFD. The other two victims were stranded in a vehicle and were able to be taken to safety.

The three people did not sustain any injuries and did not require further medical treatment.