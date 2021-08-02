Skip to Content

Rescue underway after hikers suffer from heat-related illness in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rural Metro Fire Department emergency crews have been dispatched to Sabino Canyon after two people suffered from heat-related illness Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the two were reportedly in the Seven Falls area of Sabino Canyon.

Details surrounding the rescue are limited at this time.

The temperature high for Monday was forecasted to be 100 degrees. It is expected to hit this high by 3 p.m. Monday.

