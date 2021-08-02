Pima County to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccine for all county employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County will consider mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all county employees on Aug. 10, shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey shared that Arizona will continue to ban mask mandates in light of the Centers for Disease Control Prevention's recent reversal of its guidelines for indoor mask use.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that due to a drastic rise in COVID-19 cases and "new information obtained about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people," the CDC reversed its previous guidelines, recommending all people, including those who are vaccinated, to return to wearing masks indoors, especially in areas where the virus is seeing a resurgence.

Shortly after this announcement, Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement saying that "Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change." Included in the provisions to prevent local governments from establishing COVID-19 mitigations are March's executive order which phased out all mask mandates, House Bill 2770 into law allowing businesses in Arizona to not be required to enforce any mask mandates and July's executive order that banned schools from implementing mask mandates.

While Pima County and the City of Tucson rescinded their personal mask mandates in accordance with the CDC's initial recommendation to allow vaccinated individuals to not wear masks while indoors despite initial pushback to the governor's lifting of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the City of Tucson took its first step in revamping its efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19 by reinstating a mask mandate at all City of Tucson facilities.

In a memorandum of the Pima County Board of Supervisors' meeting on Aug. 10 released Friday, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry shared that he would recommend that the Board of Supervisors "to require COVID-19 vaccinations for our (county) employees as a condition to continued employment with Pima County."

According to the memorandum, Huckleberry advised the county to set the deadline for employees to have at least received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Oct. 1.

This recommendation echoed similar sentiments to Mayor Regina Romero's decision to mandate masks at all City of Tucson facilities.

On Monday, Arizona reported 1,846 positive COVID-19 cases after reporting two consecutive days of more than 2,000 new daily cases. The state's overall case totals rose to 931,387 with 18,252 related deaths.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.