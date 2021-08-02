HAMILTON single tickets to go on sale August 12

TUCSON (KVOA) - Musicals hold a special place in many people's hearts. Musicals such as Singin' in the Rain, West Side Story, High School Musical, Frozen and so many more, have captivated viewers with their catchy songs and brilliant plots.

So, for those local musical lovers, are you in for a treat!

According to a press release, Producer Jeffery Seller and Broadway announced Monday that beginning at 8 a.m. on August 12, single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale for the performances of November 12 to December 5.

Prices will range from $59 to $150 with a select number of $299 premium seats available for all performances. A maximum of eight tickets can be bought per group for the events.

Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. on August 12. To purchase those tickets, visit BroadwayinTucson.com.