Germany to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to at-risk population

BERLIN, Germany (CNN) - Germany will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to at-risk people from September, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday.

"With the option of a booster vaccination in September, we want to provide the best possible protection for the groups particularly at risk in the fall and winter," Spahn said. "Because for them, the risk of a decline in vaccination protection is the greatest."

Germany’s health ministry said the booster shots given will be “one of the two MRNA vaccines”. The MRNA vaccines currently approved by the European Medicines Agency are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“It does not matter which vaccine the individuals were previously vaccinated with,” the ministry added.

In July, Germany's Standing Committee on Vaccination said people who receive a first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine "should get an MRNA vaccine as their second dose, regardless of their age", in what was the world’s strongest recommendation for the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines on efficacy grounds.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped pave the way for mixed vaccine use when she received the Moderna shot in June as her second dose following a first dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine. STIKO said in July that "current study results" show that the immune response generated after a mixed dose vaccination "is clearly superior."

Spahn also announced Monday that children aged 12 to 17 years old who want to be vaccinated can be "after being informed by a doctor." The announcement came after he met with Germany's 16 regional health ministers.

"We are keeping our promise: everyone who wants to can be vaccinated this summer," Spahn said. "We have enough vaccine for all age groups."

He said officials in Germany's 16 states "also want to make a vaccination offer to this age group as low-threshold as possible" and said the decision is in line with the recommendations of STIKO.

STIKO previously announced in June that it only officially recommended the shot for 12-17-year-olds if they had pre-existing conditions or lived with people at high risk from covid.

Just over 52% of German citizens are fully vaccinated and almost 62% have received at least one shot, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's disease and control center.