Crazy video shows moment floodwater surrounded Arizona house

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KPHO) - This terrifying video shows the moment flood water ripped through jane hale's home Thursday flowing like a river around her ranch.

"I see it in my sleep. I will never feel the same about my home," resident Jane Hale said.

A home destroyed by the flooding, leaving the hales and helpers cleaning up the aftermath.

A lot of water came through this house. You can see the floors full of mud, and the water line comes up high at a little more than two and a half feet.

"Nothing would have stopped it. It washed this whole basin full of water," Hale said. "We are very, very lucky to be alive."

Thankfully, Hale and her husband are okay after the crazy storm. But one of her dogs is missing. Another died inside the house.

"They got the little dogs and put them on the furniture in the living room, which was floating around," Hale said. "I cry really easy, especially when I think about my dogs."

The floodwater swept away pets, memories and the safety Jane once felt when calling this home.

And yet, after surviving the fire and the massive flood, the rancher tries her best to stay positive as she rebuilds.

"I believe the power of prayer helps.," Hale said. "I believe God parted the fire to go around us."