29-year-old landscaper who died from Marana bee attack helped juvenile get to safety

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The person who died after he was stung hundreds of times by a swarm of bees in Marana last week was identified by Marana Police Department Monday.

Thursday afternoon, 29-year-old David Santiago and two other Marana Residents were transported to the hospital after a bee swarm stung them hundreds of times near the intersection of Thomas Arron Drive and Moore Road. Officials later released that Santiago passed in connection to the incident.

After further investigation, MPD shared that Santiago, who was identified as a landscaper working the area, was attacked by bees while he was trying to help get a juvenile to safety. The 29-year-old was able to get the juvenile into his work truck, preventing further stings.

However, Santiago was not able to make it into his vehicle, resulting in him later succumbing to those injuries.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital in connection to the incident.

In addition, Northwest Fire District reported that three of its firefighters who were dispatched to the scene were also stung multiple times. Of that group, one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital for treatment of 60 bee stings. He has since been released.

NWFD said a 100-pound open beehive was located in a nearby tree.