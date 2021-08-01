Health care community deals with burnout factor amid another rise in Coronavirus cases

TUCSON - (KVOA) Dr. Christian Moher is a primary care physician and the head of Escalera Health, a clinic on Tucson's eastside.

"I have sent many, many patients to the hospital since this pandemic started and quite frankly, many of them don't come back," Moher said.

After nearly a year a half of the Coronavirus in our community, and it's relentless grasp and the many unknowns of the virus and its variants, Moher is tired and exhausted.

"Not only dealing with a massive pandemic and the illness and the stress that comes along with that, but also dealing with the politization of this topic and how people on both sides, the extreme left and the extreme right are kind of hijacking some of the conversations and not putting the safety of our community first. and that wears on your soul after a while," Moher said.

Fawn Slade is a registered nurse at a Tucson hospital.

"I would use the term moral injury," Slade said. Nurses are put in some difficult situations where we know what the right thing to do is and yet employers are not providing the resources that we can give the best care that we want to."

"When we are faced everyday with situations and people who disregard our skill set, who don't have respect for our profession or our knowlege and who frankly put our lives and our family lives at risk that's a moral injury which is when you experience or see things that go against what your moral code is," Moher said.

However, both Moher and Slade know in their heart, for them, medicine and health care is a calling that will endure well beyond the pandemic.

"When people come to the hospital more times than not they're experiencing some of the worst times in their lives," Slade said. "And I wanted to help be a beacon of light and hope for those individuals."

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,306 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday alone…

Moher may be exhausted but this doctor will go back to work Monday morning with hope and optimism.

"What keeps me going is love for our communIty and a desire to help people," he said.