Trial set in suit challenging health care in Arizona prisons

PHOENIX (AP) - A Nov. 1 trial has been scheduled in a lawsuit challenging the quality of health care in state-run prisons in Arizona.

Two weeks ago, a judge threw out a 6-year-old legal settlement requiring Arizona to improve health care for thousands of prisoners.

She cited the state’s noncompliance with the settlement and said corrections officials have shown little interest in following through on their obligations under the deal.

The lawsuit alleges the state’s prisons didn’t meet the basic requirements for providing adequate medical and mental health care for prisoners. The state has denied allegations that it was providing inadequate care.