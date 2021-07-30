Skip to Content

Police arrest woman after finding 2 dead children inside car

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 33-year-old Maryland woman with temporary custody of her young niece and nephew has been charged with child abuse that resulted in their deaths after officers found their severely malnourished bodies stuffed in the trunk of her car, according to charging documents.

A police statement says the two dead children are siblings and Nicole Johnson was their aunt.

They identified the youngsters as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

