Man identified, arrested for luring a minor for sexual exploitation in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man is behind bars on Friday after authorities were able to identify him in ties to an unknown suspiciously following a minor to the restroom at a Fry's Marketplace on July 11.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, 83-year-old Robb Baerman was arrested after Sahuraita detectives conducted multiple follow-up interviews after the initial identification regarding the suspicious incident.

Apparently, police officers responded to the Fry's Market Place located at 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd after reports of an unknown male subject, later identified as Baerman, was spotted following a minor throughout the store and into the restroom.

Reports detail that the 83-year-old, who is from Green Valley, was taken to the Pima County Jail for one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of voyeurism.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to call 911 or the SPD at 344-7000.