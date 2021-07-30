Lakers champion brings Christmas early for Tohono O’odham Nation students

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was Christmas in July for students on the Tohono O'odham Nation on Thursday thanks to former NBA All-Star and Los Angeles Lakers champion A.C. Green.

The A.C. Green Youth Foundation donated toys and schools supplies and green helped pass them out to students.

The A.C. Green Youth Foundation was connected with the Tohono O'odham Nation through a partnership with Native Americans.

A non-profit organization that serves Native Americans living on remote and impoverished reservations throughout the southwest and northern plains.