Arkansas National Guard deployed to US-Mexico

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NBC News) - Eleven Arkansas Army guardsmen are on their way to the Texas-Mexico border to help with Operation Lone Star.

They were called upon by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to help Texas with the state's border security.

Soldiers from the Arkansas Army National Guard are being ordered to the Texas-Mexico border.

They will be station in the Del Rio and McAllen areas.

"So there's gonna be two separate groups, they're gonna split up once they get there," Arkansas National Guard Second Lt. Charles Davis said.

The mechanics will be down there for about 80 days.

"Their primary mission is just to provide maintenance for the Texas National Guard vehicles," Davis said.

Leaders of those Texas communities are grateful.

Bruno Lozano is the mayor of Del Rio.

He says the border crisis has only gotten worse since the beginning of the year.

"Because of the lack of planning, lack of responsibility on the federal level, broken policy, failed policy," Lozano said.

He says the majority of his community feels abandoned by the federal government.

So when organizations like the Arkansas National Guard come to help, he's thankful.

"It is very overwhelming for municipalities along the border to find a balance to a federal issue that does not seem to have any solutions, whether they're short term or long term," Lozano said.

Lozano says our guardsmen taking over mechanical issues frees up border patrol agents.

"Anything that they can do to provide assistance so the Border Patrol agent is out there on the field detaining individuals," Lozano said.

The mayor says just the presence of the Arkansas National Guard also helps his citizens feel safer.

"Without them, it would be that much more chaotic here," Lozano said.

It's important to note the Arkansas National Guard are not armed for this mission.

The only equipment they're taking with them are their standard military-issued tool boxes.