Arizona reports nearly 2K more virus cases, most since March

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 1,965 new COVID-19 cases, the most in a single day since early March. It comes as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The additional cases and 24 deaths reported Friday come as health officials in Arizona and across the country cite low vaccination rates and the fast-spreading delta variant for increasing numbers.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Health Services director spoke more about her departure next month during an interview on KTAR-FM.

She denied there was any rift between her and Gov. Doug Ducey and plans to take a senior position with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.