US Capitol rioter back in jail after buying 37 guns, bomb-making material

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A former Virginia Police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is back in jail.

Thomas Robertson was one of the first Capitol rioters charged by the Justice Department.

He was released in January, but was re-arrested this month.

Investigators say he recently bought 37 guns on the internet and had bomb-making material in his home.

They say he also posted online in support of future political violence.

A federal judge ordered Robertson to remain in jail until his case is resolved, which could drag into 2022.

Robertson's lawyer says he is in solitary confinement for his own safety because he's a former cop.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts, including felony obstruction of congressional proceedings.