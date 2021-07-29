Tucson woman faces federal charges after smuggling attempt left one dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson woman is facing federal charges for her connection to a human smuggling incident that left a man dead.

The District Court of Arizona says 44-year-old Michelle Sunshine betters was driving a car on State Route 86 near the Tohono O'odham Community College back in early June.

She sideswiped a truck, then veered off the highway and hit a tree.

Court documents show there were two migrants in the car. One was rushed to the hospital for treatment and the other died at the scene.

The district court ordered an arrest for Betters pending trial, which is scheduled for Sept. 8.