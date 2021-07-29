Some city facilities in Arizona to again have mask mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona grows, worried officials in several cities are reinstituting mask requirements in response to new federal guidelines.

The Tucson mayor directed the city manager on Wednesday to require masks in city facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Mandates announced by Phoenix, Peoria and Tempe also apply whether people are vaccinated or not.

Most of Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.

The state dashboard reported Thursday 1,759 confirmed new virus cases and 15 more deaths. Gov. Doug Ducey has continued to advocate against any public mask mandate and instead emphasized vaccination.