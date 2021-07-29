Prep & Pastry employees look to unionize due to COVID-19 practices

TUCSON (KVOA) - Employees at the popular Prep & Pastry are trying to unionize.

Spyncer Wilson is a line cook at the restaurant. He said the efforts to unionize started during the pandemic.

"CDC guidelines were not followed, quarantine guidelines not at all," said Wilson. "Many of my coworkers caught COVID-19. "

Nate Ares, with the Ares Collective Group, said "when the CDC says something, we abide by it." He said employees wear cloth and disposable masks.

Ares said he heard about the efforts a couple of weeks ago and it surprised him.

"Honestly, you know, it was heartbreaking," Ares said. "I always see my team. I love my team."

When employees tried to bring up concerns to management, Wilson said they were told they could leave if they did not like it.

But leaving is not an option.

"Just leaving is not a solution, you are prolonging the problem," Wilson said. "The whole industry is like this."

The line cook said Ares has hired union-busting lawyers and is sharing false information about the union. However, Ares said he just needed legal advice on how to address the effort.

"I think that just comes down to going through the process and me not knowing the process," he said. "I had to ask how do I follow this process because I don't want to break any rules. I don't want to. There are so many rules that I have to follow and I'm just trying to toe those guidelines as much as possible."

Wilson says he loves his job and where he works.

"We're not just fighting for us, we're fighting for all of the people who have been overworked and undervalued," he said.

Ares says he just wants to do what his employees want.

"I really want to do what they want to do, I would just like to get it to a fair vote and that's it," he said.

Prep & Pastry employees are waiting on the National Labor Relations Board to set a date for voting on unionizing.

They need a simple majority to enter collective bargaining and there are more steps after that. If successful, they would be the first restaurant workers in the city to unionize.