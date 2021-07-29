Pilot killed in crash at Ryan Airfield identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pilot who died during Tuesday's crash at Ryan Airfield was identified as 87-year-old Marcus Borom.

At around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Tucson Airport Authority reported that two people flying on a Long-EZ aircraft crashed near RYN Runaway 6R, located near 9698 W. Ajo Way near Valencia Road. While one of those individuals was transported to the hospital, a pilot later identified as Marcus Borom was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other individual injured in the incident is said to be in critical condition.

In addition, officials identified the individual injured in the crash was identified as a flight reviewer who was observing the 87-year-old pilot.

According to the flight reviewer, their aircraft was coming in for a landing. Officials say as the pilot was coming into the landing too slow, the reviewer told him to increase the speed. He allegedly increased too much and they crashed the plane.

Documents collected about the aircraft involved in the crash shared that the Long-EZ is a home-built or kit aircraft. The aircraft was registered under Borom.

A report showed that this aircraft was previously involved in another accident at Ryan Airportfield that occurred on Oct. 7, 2017. Officials say the Long-EZ collided with another aircraft about a mile northwest of the airport.

No injuries were reported in connection to that crash.