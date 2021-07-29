Phoenix mayor to wear a Bucks jersey at city council meeting after losing NBA Finals bet

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - It's time for Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to pay up!

Gallego made a friendly wager with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett over the outcome of the NBA finals.

Well, the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games for their first title in 50 years.

So Gallego sent a package of local goodies to Barrett, which he tweeted about on Thursday and publicly thanked her.

Barrett says he will be sending Gallego a Bucks jersey that she will wear at a Phoenix council meeting.

The Bucks finished off the Suns, four games to two.