Mexico president announces release of more than 12,000 prisoners

MEXICO CITY (CNN) - Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced he will free more than 12,000 inmates from federal prisons.

If the prisoners meet certain requirements, they'll be released by Sept. 15.

First, those not sentenced from the federal jurisdiction with more than 10 years in jail and who have not committed serious crimes will be released.

The decree also releases those over 75 years old, who are in federal prisons, and who have not committed violent crimes.

In addition, those over 65 with chronic diseases and who have not committed serious crimes are eligible.

And fourth, all inmates in federal prisons who have been tortured will be released.