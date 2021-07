TUCSON (KVOA) - Several hikers are stranded at Tanque Verde Falls Thursday.

According to a tweet sent out by Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue, rescue crews are making their way towards the falls. Apparently, the hikers are stranded due to the rising water coming from the canyon.

